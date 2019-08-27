As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Raised Its Position by $1.04 Million; Modera Wealth Management Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Has Lowered by $329,394

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $558.68. About 203,083 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 3.68 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares to 16,082 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

