As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Greenlight Capital Has Increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 691,291 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,160 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.83% or 516,362 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Company reported 3.60M shares or 5.71% of all its holdings. 6 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Sarl holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,255 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C Worldwide Gp A S accumulated 0.02% or 2,940 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,270 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 12,501 were accumulated by Decatur. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 17,417 shares. Heitman Real Est Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 180,942 shares. 196,350 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Com. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 201,462 shares. National Pension Serv invested in 86,650 shares or 0.15% of the stock.