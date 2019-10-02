As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.01 Billion Its Stake; Pinebridge Investments LP Trimmed Its Position in Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) as Stock Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 58,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.45B, down from 66,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $567.38. About 31,006 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 324,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 364,029 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87M, down from 688,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 590,170 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Adj EPS 92c; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 25/04/2018 – It’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 53,144 shares to 91,458 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.26 million for 7.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1.

