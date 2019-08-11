As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Holding; Peconic Partners Lifted Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $4.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Associate Inc stated it has 2,210 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Texas-based Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Massachusetts Financial Co Ma holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 87,263 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 11,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr accumulated 4,021 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Company has 53 shares. Frontier Ltd Liability Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 536,291 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 817,715 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 500 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited invested in 2.76% or 11,973 shares. Pdts Prtn Ltd stated it has 75,020 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 48,530 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 40,009 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 173 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 368 shares in its portfolio. Ems Cap LP has 530 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Lc owns 3,715 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 0.01% or 34 shares. Ent Corporation accumulated 45 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 414 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,644 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 1,309 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,550 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,248 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 4.12 million shares. 707 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh.

