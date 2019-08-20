As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose, Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Salient Trust Company Lta Upped Its Holding by $423,354

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 5.68M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 51.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 2,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 2,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 5,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $548.45. About 117,584 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 308,286 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 70,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect From Medical Properties’ (MPW) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add Essex Property (ESS) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New York REIT Liquidating LLC Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Declaration of Distribution of $0.10 Per Unit – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Key Factors to Impact Digital Realty’s (DLR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,232 are owned by Ci Investments Incorporated. Allstate has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pennsylvania-based Copeland Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 702 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mufg Americas accumulated 0.01% or 588 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 27,774 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Synovus Financial reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.32% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sarl has 0.41% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,255 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 2,644 shares. Korea Corp reported 90,610 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mai Cap Management holds 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 850 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 44,135 shares to 151,847 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,390 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas has 2.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.11% or 250,889 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.1% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa accumulated 18,170 shares. Excalibur Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,610 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 9,703 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 476,435 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Lc holds 0.41% or 41,928 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Headinvest Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,332 shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va reported 1.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 10,612 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,211 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1,176 shares.