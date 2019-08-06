As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Quantres Asset Management LTD Holding in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (CCL) Has Upped by $1.98 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (CCL) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 3.76 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 30,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 175,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.53 million, up from 145,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $519.86. About 282,593 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 645,997 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 3.55 million shares. First Tru Com holds 20,080 shares. 600 were accumulated by North Star Inv Corp. Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 115,360 shares. National Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 0.15% or 72,844 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg invested in 17,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advisors invested 0.14% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Laurion Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 23,744 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stralem And Co reported 2.74% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 81,797 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 21,200 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 362,377 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 502 shares. Hl Fin Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,059 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capital Intl Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,202 shares. American Intl Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 6,160 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Massachusetts Fin Ma stated it has 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Choate holds 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 600 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability reported 729 shares stake. 355,878 are held by Eminence L P. Avenir Corporation reported 3,313 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 345,310 shares to 854,444 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 179,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,402 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

