As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Skytop Capital Management Increased Holding; Abb LTD (ABB) Share Price Declined While Nuance Investments Has Lifted by $19.07 Million Its Position

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $516.99. About 154,040 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 371.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 285,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 1.20M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 27 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr LP reported 7,180 shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers Incorporated has invested 5.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schroder Invest Management Gru Inc invested in 28,469 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors accumulated 1,261 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 42,673 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Manhattan Communications accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. 502 are held by Brighton Jones Limited Co. Moreover, Los Angeles Management Equity Research has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ftb Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 51,245 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd holds 6,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 3,643 shares. Agf Investments Inc reported 4,996 shares.

