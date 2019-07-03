As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Position by $35.24 Million; Td Asset Management Has Raised Its Just Energy Group (JE) Stake

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (JE) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 245,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.46 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11M, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Just Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 156,527 shares traded. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group 4Q Rev C$1.02B; 27/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group Sees 2019 Base EBITDA C$200 Million to C$220 Million; 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40; 15/03/2018 JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP SEES FY BASE EBITDA C$200M TO C$220.0M; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 77,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, down from 191,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,753 shares to 41,365 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 40,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 10,578 shares to 766,805 shares, valued at $60.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) by 939,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. Meyers Charles J had sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15M. VAN CAMP PETER sold 1,257 shares worth $478,833. 3,867 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $1.47 million were sold by STROHMEYER KARL. Campbell Michael Earl had sold 962 shares worth $366,798 on Tuesday, January 15. 2,785 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $1.06M were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & has 2.29% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Middleton And Company Incorporated Ma reported 13,041 shares. Biltmore Wealth Lc invested in 0.31% or 1,286 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 24,703 shares. 211,233 are held by Jennison Assoc Limited Liability. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Advsr has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Creative Planning accumulated 940 shares or 0% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 59,550 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Gp invested in 28,469 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,400 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). National Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,967 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 0.01% or 240 shares. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 214 shares.

