As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $453,000; Kellner Capital Lowered Stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by $9.47 Million

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc analyzed 107,600 shares as the company's stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 111,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.34M, down from 112,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Rivulet Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 18.26% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Federated Pa accumulated 27,774 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 3,729 shares. Forward Mgmt accumulated 1,200 shares. Wedge L LP Nc owns 36,275 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Muzinich & stated it has 304 shares. 3,608 are owned by Bank Of The West. Fil has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cibc Ww Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,843 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 19,178 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Llc reported 13,935 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ww Asset Management Inc has 6,809 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 48,686 shares. Automobile Association owns 27,690 shares.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.