As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $4.01 Billion; As Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (OMAB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Trimmed Its Holding by $730,992

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 58,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.45 billion, down from 66,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $569.79. About 380,623 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (OMAB) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 15,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 120,176 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, down from 135,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 24,799 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 190 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,152 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stockbridge Ltd Liability invested 2.24% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Td Asset accumulated 177,044 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45,819 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank De has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Calamos Advsr Llc invested in 13,122 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 13,416 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mackenzie invested in 0% or 1,238 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Raymond James Tru Na reported 1,106 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 112,846 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 199 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 16,672 shares to 22,086 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

