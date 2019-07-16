As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Boosted Holding in Uranium Energy (UEC)

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $516.99. About 154,040 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.98M market cap company. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 5.70 million shares traded or 306.25% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 38,760 shares or 0% of the stock. 740,200 were reported by Prescott Group Mgmt Ltd Liability. Brookstone stated it has 11,501 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.32M shares. Synovus Financial holds 250 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 25,176 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 134,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Empyrean Cap Prtnrs LP reported 0.05% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 51,044 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 36,712 shares. American Inc owns 111,088 shares. Nordea Ab reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inc holds 11,981 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $40,787 activity. Adnani Amir bought $14,070 worth of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Uranium Energy Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering to Raise $10 Million – PR Newswire” on September 28, 2018, also Investingnews.com with their article: “VRIC 2019, Day 1: Notes from the Floor – Investing News Network” published on January 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacific Road Resources Funds Announce Sale of Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Receives Radioactive Material License for the Burke Hollow ISR Project in South Texas – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy Receives Crucial License for Texas Project – Investing News Network” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kayne Anderson Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 52,410 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust Company has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Liability invested in 8,059 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 93,800 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 894 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 112,800 shares. Freestone Holding Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 2,451 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 470,241 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Consolidated Inv Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.47% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Intl Ca reported 829 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Great REITs to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MFA Financial Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 11.05% Yield (MFA) – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cousins Properties Enhances Scale With TIER REIT Merger – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Residential REITs Buoying Investors’ Optimism in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 96,600 shares to 111,310 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,920 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).