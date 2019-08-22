As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Has Raised Position; Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lowered Holding

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $555.51. About 178,998 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 39,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 19.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 19.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 4.37 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

