As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Skytop Capital Management Increased by $3.62 Million Its Stake; Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed Lowes (LOW) Holding by $348,800 as Market Value Declined

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc analyzed 3,200 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $87.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03B for 21.18 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,439 are held by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 900 are owned by Td Mgmt Llc. Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.83% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Westwood Management Il stated it has 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 330,284 shares. 240,515 were accumulated by United Financial Advisers Limited Liability. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 0.9% or 18,472 shares. Alphamark Lc has 556 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,797 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0.29% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 151,707 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 42,300 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,825 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.