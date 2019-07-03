As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Cut Stake by $453,000; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 3.25 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.34 million, down from 112,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,984 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).