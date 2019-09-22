As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Cummins (CMI) Position Held by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 5,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 21,540 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 16,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 172.77% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins makes fuel cell investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NYMT Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 13.14% Yield – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These Brazen Insiders are Buying Their Own 9.7% Yields Like Crazy – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NRZ Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 11.61% Yield – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

