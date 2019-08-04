As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised Stake; As Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Valuation Declined, Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 58,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 201,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.29M, up from 143,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,762 shares traded or 45.95% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 356,456 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART; 04/05/2018 – Tetra BioPharma Signs Second Commercialization Deal with Azevedos Industria Farmaceutica, S.A. for the Lead RX product PPP001; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, i; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS & AN UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 22/04/2018 – DJ TETRA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTI); 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-2.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 24/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Landmark Commercialization Term Sheet for its Lead Pharmaceutical Product, PPP001, in Israel; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$985M; 06/03/2018 – GSK: Phase III Trial with Fluarix Tetra Prevented Inflenza A, B in Children from 6-35 Months Old

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 65 shares. Muzinich And Co reported 304 shares stake. Fil Limited stated it has 114,091 shares. 3,877 are held by Veritable L P. First Republic Inv Inc holds 0.03% or 11,038 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 87,930 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 20,627 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 28,231 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 317,922 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bp Public Ltd Company reported 8,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 1,718 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 600 are held by Intact Investment Mgmt Incorporated. 7,346 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advsr.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 403,238 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $28.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 38,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,167 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by TETRA Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.