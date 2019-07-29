As Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Stake; As Maxlinear (MXL) Stock Price Rose, Jennison Associates Lowered Position by $1.22 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 48,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.56 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.09% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.24M shares traded or 186.57% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.59M for 38.68 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

