As Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Boosted Its Position by $1.04 Million; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sheffield Asset Management Cut Its Position

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $514.12. About 113,994 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 176,850 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide Launches Real-Time Disbursement Services to Bill Payments Portfolio – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mercury’s (MRCY) Q3 Earnings Ride on Organic Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALTO Interbank Network Capitalizes on Indonesian Digital Payments Growth with ACI Worldwide – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 830,653 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited invested 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt has invested 1.51% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 13,425 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 17,644 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 79,300 shares stake. Da Davidson has 159,518 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 5,059 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 47 shares. Moreover, Virtu Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Vanguard Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 10.61M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Hood River Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.02 million shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 241 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 15,855 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs reported 0.03% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Com has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amer Invest Services Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cohen And Steers Inc holds 5.18% or 4.12M shares. Veritas Invest Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 212 shares. 1,499 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Brookfield Asset Management reported 132,000 shares stake. Stifel Corp holds 0.05% or 36,570 shares. 42,673 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Kistler holds 0% or 18 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.16% or 17,972 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested in 0.85% or 351,589 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 3,877 shares in its portfolio.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regency Centers (REG) Acquires Retail Space at The Pruneyard – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.