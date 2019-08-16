As Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose, Barton Investment Management Boosted Position by $1.81 Million; Alethea Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $467,775

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 14.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 44,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $549. About 256,256 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Alphabet Stock Is Setting Up as Screaming Buy – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Traders See Price Errors at Close in Apple, Google, Others – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Assoc In invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proffitt Goodson holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,116 shares. Capital Inv Advisors holds 0.98% or 88,122 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id reported 6,753 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9.71M shares. Inspirion Wealth Llc holds 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 14,719 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability reported 72,414 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 48,089 shares. Crawford Counsel invested in 0.77% or 136,726 shares. Associate owns 2.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,019 shares. Adirondack Comm holds 20,424 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 308,519 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd holds 80,920 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio.