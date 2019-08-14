As Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose, Adelante Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Has Lifted Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 24,699 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 20,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 424,932 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 27,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 303,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.63 million, up from 276,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $542.54. About 129,313 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 13.50M shares to 15.00 million shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 232,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,431 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 2,491 shares to 243,321 shares, valued at $47.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings.