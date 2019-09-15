As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed Position; Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56 million, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 329,609 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 91.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 7,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 702 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 8,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.11. About 180,491 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs owns 389,360 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Davidson Invest Advsr invested in 0.07% or 1,241 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ameritas Invest stated it has 1,671 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 22,136 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 4,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comm Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 1,366 shares. Barton Mngmt invested in 3.56% or 47,264 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $463.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 128,974 shares to 540,656 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 377,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 63.63 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 20,094 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,430 shares. 6,404 are owned by Jefferies Limited Liability Co. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 5,075 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 137,893 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% or 100,635 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,784 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Korea Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Oak Ridge, Illinois-based fund reported 1,185 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Lpl Fincl Llc reported 3,727 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 116,427 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Limited invested in 0.25% or 2,073 shares. 1,540 were accumulated by Creative Planning.

