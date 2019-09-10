As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Boosted Holding; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Lowered Stake

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 29,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 9.45 million shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68M, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $531.44. About 486,104 shares traded or 30.22% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 702 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 317,922 shares stake. 2,260 are held by Daiwa Sb Invests Limited. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 306,349 shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Lc holds 180,942 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 15,999 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 1,309 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.13 million shares. Marlowe Prtnrs Lp owns 26,636 shares or 8.37% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 0% or 3,729 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,765 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 152 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 4,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability has invested 5.71% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 89,580 shares to 436,378 shares, valued at $87.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 177,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Town Country State Bank Com Dba First Bankers Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,438 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 1.08 million shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Yhb Advisors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,385 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 13,412 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 579,725 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.16% or 111,637 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Howe & Rusling holds 434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 75,898 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated owns 629,415 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. America First Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 900 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.22% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7,804 shares to 98,204 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 10,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $598.87 million for 16.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. On Friday, August 16 Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401.