As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $10.42 Million; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Cut as Market Value Rose

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 25,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 35,635 shares to 542,335 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.35 million for 19.38 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 91,020 shares to 91,160 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

