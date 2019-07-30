As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Timber Hill Continues to Hold Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $486.58. About 394,061 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.7 lastly. It is down 1.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset owns 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 173,092 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% or 1,097 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 69,478 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 3,252 shares. Tcw Gp holds 346,190 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 50,660 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 128 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 37 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 21,299 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 2.72% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 39,202 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has 12,596 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Quantbot Lp accumulated 7,329 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 64,620 shares. 64,355 are owned by Virtu Fincl Lc. Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 514,793 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Paragon holds 0.18% or 44,929 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 2,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset invested in 118,975 shares. Van Eck Assoc has 0.06% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1.99 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 60,959 shares. Alpine Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Stifel holds 127,365 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors owns 293,052 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 24,000 shares stake. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 461,327 shares stake.