As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Increased Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Aspiriant Has Upped by $813,024 Its Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 2,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 52,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.75M, up from 49,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Llp has invested 0.27% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 311,273 shares. Choate Investment Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 19,135 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 0.13% or 59,550 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sei Invests stated it has 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adelante Llc has 6.75% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 0.06% or 14,313 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.03% or 151,084 shares. Cap Ca has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.01% or 964 shares. Whittier Tru reported 2,584 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 120,676 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 26,000 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma owns 1.30 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 5,800 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.05% stake. Portland Global Llc owns 5,158 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Management reported 76,149 shares. Moreover, Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,753 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 755,363 shares. Bluestein R H &, Michigan-based fund reported 523,211 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 219,072 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc reported 7,800 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 88,432 shares stake. Weiss Asset Management Lp reported 3,949 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 2.33 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Comm has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Saratoga Rech Invest Management invested 5.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,085 shares to 27,231 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,224 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

