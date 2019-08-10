As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Has Upped by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Upped Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 66.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 14,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 22,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 25,042 shares. Longer stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Management New York holds 0.03% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & Com reported 7,664 shares stake. Pitcairn reported 18,978 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc reported 5,662 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 6,313 shares in its portfolio. Sage Fincl holds 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 763 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 12,360 shares. Bellecapital Intll invested in 0.36% or 5,390 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.82% stake. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 7,150 shares. Retirement Planning Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 3,349 shares. Altfest L J And has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28,106 shares to 26,923 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 29,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,995 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).