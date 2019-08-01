As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Cohen & Steers Upped Holding by $435.29 Million; Meridian Management Co Increased Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $427,500 as Share Price Declined

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 1.97M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 960,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 4.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87B, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $23.15 during the last trading session, reaching $525.25. About 192,038 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

