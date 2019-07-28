As Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Lifted Holding; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Decreased Its Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $13.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.60 million, down from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37 million shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 317.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 270,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 355,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.27M, up from 85,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 568 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 27,690 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 18,381 were accumulated by Brinker. 16,209 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. D E Shaw And owns 3,729 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,657 shares. Twin Tree Management L P, a Texas-based fund reported 26,445 shares. Carroll Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jefferies Gp Ltd has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Davis Selected Advisers has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stephens Ar holds 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 13,936 shares. 20,700 are owned by Primecap Management Ca. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,349 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Whittier accumulated 0.04% or 2,584 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $193.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 36,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.22M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $124.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH).