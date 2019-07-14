As Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Its Position; Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Its Northern Trust (NTRS) Position by $4.13 Million as Stock Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $91.34 lastly. It is down 13.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital invested in 0.32% or 18,381 shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited accumulated 0.2% or 709 shares. 8,556 were reported by Us Savings Bank De. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,268 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 4.79% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Calamos Advisors owns 12,465 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Llc accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Choate Invest stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 3,877 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 29,800 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc stated it has 4,698 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stockbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,022 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 173 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,854 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Two Great Factors Meet in One ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 72,029 shares to 343,512 shares, valued at $25.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,855 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 52,362 shares. Hbk Investments LP holds 112,868 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.04% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 719,781 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 11,674 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 2,384 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 4,298 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 135,526 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 165 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 0.65% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 44,846 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 8,828 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Llc has 993,768 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 8,585 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Group stated it has 3.66% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 283,848 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 3,118 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 27,718 shares to 43,307 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,292 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).