As Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Upped Holding; Stillwater Capital Advisors Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $395,343 as Stock Value Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $554.42. About 243,400 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd reported 22,950 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Ltd Liability Company invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiera Capital Corporation reported 791,932 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,410 shares. Barometer Mngmt Inc holds 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 110,950 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9.04 million shares. Ckw Fincl reported 1,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 643 shares. Cls Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,540 shares. Dillon & Associate owns 8,735 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 3,856 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.89 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And KRE – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 FFO Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces August 2019 Distribution – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Digital Realty (DLR) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Medical Properties’ (MPW) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 34 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.81% or 1.93M shares. Altfest L J & Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cibc Asset Management holds 7,141 shares. Goelzer Management Inc holds 4,039 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 56,705 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 2,000 were accumulated by Needham Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Girard Partners Limited holds 3,712 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp owns 3,877 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru owns 371 shares. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 157,004 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).