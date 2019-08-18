As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lowered Its Position by $543,600; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) Holding by $1.13 Billion

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 6.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 53,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 76.65% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 956,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433.24 million, down from 957,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 519,436 shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 3,286 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 7,139 shares. Girard Prtn Limited holds 0.07% or 2,239 shares. 26,148 are held by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 14,654 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ghp Investment reported 0.18% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wright Invsts Serv stated it has 3,435 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% stake. Rampart Invest Mgmt owns 35,570 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 4 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Scotia Cap holds 2,491 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. Shares for $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 89.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “REITs Queued for Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: ARE, VNO, SBAC & More – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dream Global Announces Second Quarter Results, Strong Valuation Gains, Solid Operating Performance and Value-Add Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Surge After U.S. Postpones China Tariffs – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 27,170 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.13% or 75,470 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Crosslink has invested 1.82% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 64,717 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Com has 0.53% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 18,093 shares. 450 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Research Advisors. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.16% or 51,245 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 1,349 shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.04% or 703 shares in its portfolio. 81,175 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Forward Mngmt Limited Company holds 1,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 25,003 were reported by Honeywell Intll.