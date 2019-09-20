As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Real Estate Management Services Has Decreased Stake by $670,320; Shufro Rose & Co Has Cut Novartis A G (NVS) Stake as Market Value Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 70.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 12,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 4,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 16,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.04M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 05/03/2018 Greek parliament set to probe politicians in alleged Novartis bribery case; 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Backs 2018 View; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis; 16/05/2018 – Novartis General Counsel Out Over Cohen Contract (Video); 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Siponimod Delays Disability Progression in Secondary Progressive MS; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 1,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, down from 9,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $566.21. About 307,862 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn reported 778 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 188 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Honeywell International reported 4.66% stake. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,122 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 3,472 shares. Hightower Lc reported 0.01% stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lasalle Inv Mngmt Secs Ltd owns 38,501 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 143,706 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,765 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 16,014 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 0.23% or 3,895 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Riverpark Ltd Co owns 7,421 shares.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.85 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

