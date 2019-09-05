As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Its Holding by $3.40 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Rwwm Has Lifted Its Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 193,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.57M, up from 185,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $558.49. About 156,380 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 6.96M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 9,000 shares to 294,245 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 22,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,612 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associates Inc reported 6,060 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 21,797 shares. S Muoio And Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 108,213 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited holds 11,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 407 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.04% or 878 shares in its portfolio. North Star owns 60 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 58,059 shares. Connable Office holds 0.37% or 4,256 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 750 shares. 7,616 were accumulated by Riverpark Lc. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 600 shares stake. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 120,005 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares to 324,147 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,956 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Lp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 4,199 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fcg Ltd Co reported 0.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 14,642 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Moreover, Longer Invs Inc has 2.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Trustco Bancshares Corp N Y holds 5.37% or 59,072 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 0.36% or 77,187 shares. Meridian Mgmt holds 9,586 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arbor Investment Llc has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Allstate holds 0.45% or 206,750 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 202,964 shares.