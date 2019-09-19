As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised by $829,080 Its Holding; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Element Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $6.30 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 429.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 41,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 51,444 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 9,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 2.93 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, up from 11,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $561. About 311,684 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 104,089 shares to 921 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 50,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,623 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 23,566 shares to 10,026 shares, valued at $197,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,575 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

