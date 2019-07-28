As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Bruni J V & Company Lowered Ventas (VTR) Holding by $14.84 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 2.39 million shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 362,377 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 20,627 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 502 shares. Stockbridge Prns Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,022 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company accumulated 2,216 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd stated it has 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 4,027 shares. Piedmont Advisors has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,594 shares. Davidson Inv invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 23,470 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Co holds 1,010 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc has 6,160 shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.01% or 41,334 shares. Parkside Bank & holds 0.01% or 488 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,167 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 65,507 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 82,072 shares. International Inc Ca owns 11,200 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 190,960 shares. Bennicas Inc, California-based fund reported 28,744 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 11,257 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co accumulated 42,908 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 1,087 shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has 1.18 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Korea Inv invested in 253,079 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares.

