As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.12 Million; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Its Tri Continental (TY) Position by $640,146

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 24,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 536,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, down from 561,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 24,685 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 121,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45 million, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $566.36. About 138,094 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 245,964 shares. Stifel Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hightower Advisors Lc holds 24,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 6,222 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, First Tru Advisors LP has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Citigroup reported 9,741 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 6,927 shares. Landscape Ltd Llc owns 82,280 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 284,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 11,395 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And has 8,070 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. St James Invest Communication Ltd Company reported 10,995 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 381,512 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $35.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 30,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 0.84% or 12,790 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Markets reported 669 shares. 3.33 million were reported by State Street. Morgan Stanley invested in 212,813 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 11,990 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 1,366 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. M&T Bank has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.05% or 80,411 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Interest Limited Ca holds 0.49% or 4,103 shares in its portfolio. 59,419 were reported by Country Bank & Trust. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 3,925 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.