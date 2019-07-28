As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Upped Position by $3.81 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 8,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 881,554 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 311,273 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 64 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 23,428 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 33 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 62 shares. Country Retail Bank reported 59,323 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.04% or 1,531 shares in its portfolio. 61,100 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,616 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 11,854 shares. 8,465 are held by Allstate Corp. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,155 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,667 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited Liability owns 8,122 shares.