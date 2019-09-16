As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Cut by $680,904 Its Holding; Eii Capital Management Has Lifted Its Sun Communities (SUI) Position by $478,592; Shares Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56 million, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 329,609 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 32.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 15,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 11,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.05 million shares traded or 107.60% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $463.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 65,523 shares to 753,794 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 377,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 212,881 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability accumulated 9,545 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca accumulated 768 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 17,321 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 67,490 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.19% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,366 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,790 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 158,487 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Co has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 97,101 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ejf Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fred Alger holds 0% or 1,567 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company reported 251 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.71 million shares.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 1,753 shares to 7,363 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,252 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 60,849 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 47,773 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 1,600 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity holds 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 3,819 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma stated it has 0.09% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 1.19M shares. Cambridge Research has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 193,494 shares. Optimum stated it has 1,175 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cypress Grp reported 1,849 shares. 660,407 are held by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. 25,035 are owned by Nicholas Investment Ptnrs L P. Fjarde Ap owns 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 33,900 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 5,824 shares.

