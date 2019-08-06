As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Upped Its Stake; As Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Share Value Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Boosted Its Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 601,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.77M, up from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 159,245 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 317.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 270,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 355,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.27 million, up from 85,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $8.84 during the last trading session, reaching $521.52. About 156,260 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 624,762 shares to 504,191 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 214,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 193,250 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% or 878 shares in its portfolio. 1,718 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtnrs. Peconic Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 27,170 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 91,564 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.3% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 147,526 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,644 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 11,266 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.06% or 42,673 shares. Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.87% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 443,596 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Com reported 3,159 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 56,181 shares. Kings Point Management holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 17,008 shares to 99,686 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.