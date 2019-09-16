As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Lincluden Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $776,160; As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Cut by $2.28 Million Its Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 1,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 8,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 6,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $544.15. About 77,976 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 61,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 483,166 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, down from 544,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 693,559 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc by 329,790 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $60.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 21,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 97,101 were reported by Sei Investments Communication. Advsrs Asset owns 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,232 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.11% or 16,735 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Linscomb Williams holds 405 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.08% or 8,465 shares. Chartist Ca reported 0% stake. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,545 shares. Hahn Cap Management stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ) by 10,400 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Robo Global Robotics And Automation Index Etf (ROBO).

