As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered Position; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Trimmed Its Position by $405,720

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 18,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $277.75. About 3.15 million shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 1,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.75 million, down from 68,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $569.3. About 444,054 shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 2 â€œSilent Wealth Buildersâ€ Are Set to Soar (and yield 6.8%+) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Great REITs to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Retire Rich With REITs – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $650 Million Of 3?% Senior Notes Due 2029 By Host Hotels & Resorts, LP – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 61,487 shares to 355,435 shares, valued at $28.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.14% or 6.51M shares in its portfolio. 16 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 3,925 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc, New York-based fund reported 6,795 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg accumulated 70,175 shares. Thomas White Limited owns 1,406 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Miles Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 13,122 were accumulated by Calamos Advisors. Bancorporation Of The West has invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Us State Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 6,160 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity. Cibc Markets holds 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 36,246 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors owns 1,241 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 10 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Avenir Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,313 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,906 shares to 30,969 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Closing In On a Support Level Prior To Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Adobe Systems Guides Light After Another Strong Quarter – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPY, BRK.B, WMT, ADBE: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: FedEx, Adobe Earnings on Tap – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.