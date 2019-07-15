As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Allen Investment Management Decreased Position by $33.08 Million; Analog Devices Com (ADI) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 18,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 75,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 169,877 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 73,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49M, down from 164,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $523.1. About 25,174 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,529 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.32% or 344,792 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management invested in 61,576 shares. Citigroup reported 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 63,200 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 185,531 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 285,238 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 11,885 shares. Harvey Prns holds 23,000 shares. Woodstock Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,240 shares. Gradient invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,802 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 10,282 shares to 50,559 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 62,420 shares to 755,325 shares, valued at $30.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).