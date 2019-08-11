As Equinix (EEFT) Shares Rose, Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $9.97 Billion; Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 23,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 168,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 192,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EEFT) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 69,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 283,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45B, down from 353,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,936 shares. Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 5,670 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 99,133 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 164,611 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 6,572 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Polen Ltd holds 3.93% or 14.01 million shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Convergence Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.68% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 13,869 are held by Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 197,635 shares. Central Fincl Bank Trust Co holds 21,904 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co owns 179,159 shares. Vestor Lc stated it has 2,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 3.43 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares to 35,383 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Assocs Inc stated it has 50,052 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. 13,675 were reported by Us Bancshares De. 25,022 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Oppenheimer accumulated 4,300 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Incorporated holds 0% or 5,596 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 601,464 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Alps invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Psagot Invest House Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 65,654 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 33,674 shares. 19 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. 9,909 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. Amer Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 40,726 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.83 million for 14.13 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB) by 1,072 shares to 201,451 shares, valued at $14.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).