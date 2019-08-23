As Equifax (Put) (EFX) Market Valuation Rose, Nomura Holdings Lowered Stake; As Copart (CPRT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Force Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.33 Million

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 796,179 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (Put) (EFX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $143.91. About 341,705 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Perlmutter: Stolen Equifax Data May be Saved for Nation-State Attack, Warn Concerned Experts; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – ADDITIONAL DETAIL PROVIDED IN STATEMENT DOES NOT IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL CONSUMERS AFFECTED, DOES NOT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CONSUMER NOTIFICATIONS

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.11M for 24.64 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 34.04 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

