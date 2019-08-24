As Equifax Ord (EFX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Everence Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $450,000; Share Value Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax Ord (EFX) by 119.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 2,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 929,450 shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,242 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Ord (NYSE:DOV) by 3,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,094 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (NYSE:IFF).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Fair Isaac Shows Strong Growth Across All Segments – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax® joins Verified.Meâ„¢ NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn stated it has 90 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 258,139 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp reported 46,623 shares stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 24,140 shares. 2,400 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 20,769 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd invested in 0.71% or 11,699 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.01% or 2,125 shares. Paloma Company has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 16,496 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Pa has 0.55% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Brown Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.95% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 34,112 shares. Cap Interest Sarl has invested 0.5% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cambridge reported 13,246 shares.