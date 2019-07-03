As Equifax (EFX) Stock Value Rose, Sun Life Financial Has Upped Stake; As Chegg (CHGG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered by $129.79 Million Its Stake

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 941.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 387,328 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59M, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 732,419 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. S Squared Limited Com owns 66,265 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 379,033 shares. Nbw Cap Lc has 0.49% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Us Bankshares De invested in 12,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Invesco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 242,604 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 403 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & invested in 11.64 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 87,857 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 679,137 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd has 54,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barometer Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 25,000 shares.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.81 million for 252.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.45 million activity. 43,013 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares with value of $1.59 million were sold by Schultz Nathan J..

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 501,300 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $140.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13,740 shares to 257 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 27,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (IVV).

