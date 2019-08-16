As Equifax (EFX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Cut Holding; Prospector Partners Lowered Its Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Holding by $5.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 142,075 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 142,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.53M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 24.53 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,422 shares to 52,391 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Global Mkts Hldg by 34,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated owns 12.59M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 202,539 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 16,066 shares. Cls Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie stated it has 0.7% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 296,256 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 11,699 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 7,681 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Harris Assoc LP has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.01% or 2,125 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 518,277 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 67,750 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 32,931 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.61 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 116,800 shares to 559,604 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).