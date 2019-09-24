As Equifax (EFX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Cut by $66.86 Million Its Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $116.29 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 495,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.96 million, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 321,683 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 7625.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.17M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 49,736 shares to 364,325 shares, valued at $26.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (Call) (NYSE:VC) by 22,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07M for 24.64 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 784,421 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $76.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 79,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

