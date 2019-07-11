As Equifax (EFX) Shares Rose, Farallon Capital Management Cut Stake; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Upped Its Visa (V) Stake by $390,780; Stock Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 2,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,874 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 29,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 186,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.14 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 641,763 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Picks Private Equity Executive as New C.E.O; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Inv Ab has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 24,140 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.44M shares or 5.94% of the stock. Westpac Bk reported 123,678 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 2,500 shares. Pnc Services Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,793 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 5,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Macquarie Limited reported 88,485 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Trust Lp holds 0.01% or 52,098 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 7.49M shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32 million for 24.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 95,000 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 12,785 shares to 37,193 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carriage Svcs Inc (NYSE:CSV) by 19,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,680 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).