As Equifax (EFX) Share Value Rose, Sirios Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $2.25 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88 million, down from 652,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 100,877 shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 8,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 296,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13 million, up from 288,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 8,981 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – PRELIM VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING SHOW MAJORITY VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF CO’S RECOMMENDATION TO RE-ELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Koppers sells Virginia operations – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $886,493 activity.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27 million for 7.62 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 410,088 shares to 79,162 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 146,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,197 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).